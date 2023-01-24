A silly kitbash I did ( "What if _______, but skull??" ) that felt afterwords like it needed lore: Skull Rabbits appear much like regular white rabbits -- aside from the antlers and red eyes. They are little threat on their own. They flee quickly at sign of danger like any rabbit would. Even the antlers are about as ineffective as you'd expect on an animal of such small size. But better for you that it should flee than you should approach one quietly or see one accidentally. Lock eyes with one, and it will stare right back. Then the rabbit's head will take the shape of a bare human skull. Your skull. And your thoughts will fill with the fear and certainty that "That is my skull. It shares my skull." The Skull Rabbit will hop away. From that point onwards, you can no longer sleep. Because the Skull Rabbit does not sleep. Whenever the Skull Rabbit feels terror -- at the low level that's constant for rabbits or overwhelming at the sight of predators -- you ...