A silly kitbash I did ( "What if _______, but skull??" ) that felt afterwords like it needed lore: Skull Rabbits appear much like regular white rabbits -- aside from the antlers and red eyes. They are little threat on their own. They flee quickly at sign of danger like any rabbit would. Even the antlers are about as ineffective as you'd expect on an animal of such small size. But better for you that it should flee than you should approach one quietly or see one accidentally. Lock eyes with one, and it will stare right back. Then the rabbit's head will take the shape of a bare human skull. Your skull. And your thoughts will fill with the fear and certainty that "That is my skull. It shares my skull." The Skull Rabbit will hop away. From that point onwards, you can no longer sleep. Because the Skull Rabbit does not sleep. Whenever the Skull Rabbit feels terror -- at the low level that's constant for rabbits or overwhelming at the sight of predators -- you ...
Still here So Silent Titans fell through for me. Love the book, but I had a hard time running it. I took a break, spent some time as a player in a 5E game, and I've just kicked off a new campaign into Stonehell . I expect this to be more comfortable territory for me. The first campaign I ran for my gaming group was a megadungeon. I really like the focus they provide. This is the game space. This is where the game takes place. Let's go there and play. Anyway Old School Essentials got me pumped to run old school Dungeons & Dragons again. I was mostly running Into the Odd for a while. One thing I'm going to miss from ItO is the speed of combat. It's quick, it's dangerous, and it puts the players right to the interesting decision points. And I love how even though players can recover some damage after a fight, they are still getting slowly ground towards death by lowering ability scores. How can we make old school D&D combat mor...